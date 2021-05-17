The Alhambra Re-Opens for Romantic Sunsets and Culture – Granada’s Famous Landmark has Night-Time Tickets.

Culture-hungry tourists are being welcomed back to the Alhambra in Spain’s Granada, but hurry if you want a ticket, they are selling out since the grand palace re-opened on May 11.

Ticket sales have rebounded after a moribund year for the famous Moorish architectural gem, much to the relief of Granada’s tourism and hospitality sector.

In a special attempt to woo back visitors, the Nasrid Palaces are open to the public each evening, Tuesday to Saturday from 10 pm to 11 pm- but only 300 people are allowed to visit at that time due to covid restrictions.

Director of the Board of the Alhambra, Rocio Diaz, said the exclusive night-time tickets allow visitors to enjoy the sprawling complex of buildings and gardens in a “very different” way after sunset. The new opening hours also aim to encourage tourists to spend a night or longer in Granada city at a time when the tourism sector needs to “recover” after the rules and regulations of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Alhambra experienced a healthy jump in ticket sales even before the state of alarm ended. On May 8 and 9, shortly before it re-opened, ticket sales increased by 66 percent. As of last weekend, more than 10,200 advance tickets have been reserved by domestic and international tourists eager to travel and enjoy the historic monument after months of being confined to their municipalities and provinces, reported Granada Digital.

