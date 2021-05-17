Skeletal donkey in need of help

THE Easy Horse Care Rescue Centre in Rojales has seen more than enough cases of neglect and abuse over the years.

But as new cases come in, they still shock co-founders Sue and Rod Weeding and pull at their heart strings.

Despite being so strapped for cash in the current climate and with their charity shops struggling to bring in money for the rescue centre, the couple could not say no when they had yet another call from the police.

They had found a donkey in a skeletal condition, covered in sores and tied up with heavy metal chains by the river in Algorfa.

“We have 122 animals to care for and feed,” Sue said. “But if we had said no, this poor creature would still be tied to a palm tree with no food or water.”

The Rescue Centre are the first point of contact for the authorities when dealing with cases of animal abuse and neglect. Despite close ties with the police and town halls, they still receive no funding or financial support.

Everything comes from Rod and Sue’s own pockets or through public donations but with more mouths to feed they need help more than ever.

For more information on the Rescue Centre’s work, volunteering or to make a donation, visit www.easyhorsecare.net website.

