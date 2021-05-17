Sevilla’s Style Outlet Shopping Complex To Get A €17.5m Expansion

SEVILLA’S Style Outlet Shopping Complex Near San Pablo Airport To Get A €17.5m Expansion



Factory Sevilla, also known as The Style Outlet, located five minutes from the San Pablo Airport, is one of the premium outlet shopping complexes in Sevilla, and now it has been announced by VIA Outlets – the owner and management company of the shopping complex – that it plans to undertake a new expansion of the facility.

This new project will see a €17.5m (£15.07m) investment, making space for an extra 17 new large fashion brands to have an outlet in the complex, and with the company already employing a workforce of 550 people, this expansion will create an extra 150 jobs for the area, and this latest investment brings VIA Outlet’s total expenditure on the Sevilla complex up to €30m (£25.8m) since they opened in 2016.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



David Kervyn of Lettenhove, the Business Director of VIA Outlets for Spain, said that The Style Outlet aims to strengthen its position in the south of Spain and hopes to “contribute to the tourist positioning of the city as a cosmopolitan and shopping destination, with a sustainable approach”.

Mr Kervyn explained that included in the new project is the creation of an ‘experiential multipurpose space’ designed to host meetings, events, and cultural appointments, describing it as “one more resource in the growing MICE offer in the city”, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

The company’s objective with the newly renovated Sevilla Style Outlet is to make the complex one of the most eco-efficient shopping hubs in Europe, after having already recently been awarded an ‘Excellent’ rating in the Breeam certification – the most rigorous and demanding independent global standard in sustainable building.

L35 Architects and Project Management of GPO Ingeniería y Arquitectura, SLU, is the architecture and engineering team that has created the new design for VIA Outlets.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.