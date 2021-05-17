School bus crash in Wales injures 13 children.

Following a collision between a school bus and a vehicle in rural Wales this morning, 13 children were injured and three people were taken to the hospital.

The bus was carrying children to Ysgol y Preseli in Crymych, Pembrokeshire, when it crashed near the village of Llandissilio, about nine miles away.

Following the collision on the A478 at about 8.30am today, police, fire crews, emergency staff, and an air ambulance helicopter were sent to the scene.

According to a parent who picked up her son from the scene, the bus was involved in a ‘head-on collision’ with a car, but no children were seriously injured.

Since the road was blocked, two other buses were unable to pass and complete their journeys, a number of other students were unable to attend school.

“We were called at approximately 8.39am this morning to reports of a traffic collision involving a bus and a car near Efailwen,” a Welsh Ambulance Service spokesman said.

“We sent four emergency ambulances, one rapid response vehicle, and the Wales Air Ambulance’s emergency medical retrieval and transfer service.

“Three patients were conveyed to hospital – two to Glangwili Hospital in Carmarthen and one to Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest.”

A Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service are currently in attendance of a road traffic collision on the A478 near Llandissilio, Clunderwen.”

