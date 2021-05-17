Road to ruin

SANTA POLA’S fishing community recently staged a demonstration in protest at EU directives that will restrict trawling in protected areas.

More than 100 fishermen congregated at Santa Pola port complaining about the measures that came into force in 2020, handing out hooters to make as much noise as possible.

“We are fishmen, not delinquents,” they argued, while the president of Santa Pola’s fishing guild called on the government to reverse the ministerial order that curtails the bottom trawling which is opposed by conservationists owing to the damage it inflicts on the seabed.

“If this plan goes ahead it will ruin us because we will only be able to fish for six months of the year,” they predicted.

