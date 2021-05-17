Rescued after a nasty fall in the Sierra de Tramontana near Calvia Mallorca

AN elderly German woman was reported missing in the Sierra de Tramontana near Calvia last Thursday, May 13 when she didn’t return from a morning stroll.

A Guardia Civil helicopter was sent up and after spotting what appeared to be a white piece of clothing amongst some trees turned out to be the missing woman who had apparently fallen and had been unable to rise.

The mountain rescue team, the Grupo de Rescate e Intervención de Montaña (GREIM) had been placed on alert and found that it was indeed the woman who was conscious but dazed by her fall.

After giving her first-aid treatment on the spot, she was extracted and taken to the University Hospital Son Espases in Palma for further treatment.

Emergency services on Mallorca are regularly called out to rescue hikers and walkers who are ill prepared for the mountains on the island.