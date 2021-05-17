Problem-free weekend

By
Linda Hall
-
0
NEW FREEDOM: Gabriel Bravo in Cullera (Valencia) last weekend Photo credit: GVA.es

THE regional government emphasised “absolute normality” throughout the Valencian Community now that the State of Alarm has ended.

Tourist areas on the coast as well as inland were soon crowded not only because of the absence of restrictions on mobility between regions but also due to high temperatures more usual in August than May.

Gabriela Bravo, who heads the Generalitat’s Justice, Interior and Public Administration department, expressed her satisfaction that despite the presence of far more people in the region, there had been no serious incidents.

“People who travelled to the coast observed all Valencian Community regulations,” pointed out Bravo, who congratulated the security forces for their “magnificent work.”

Despite the absence of serious incidents, police wrote out 1,597 fines  on the nights of Friday and Saturday, of which 735 corresponded to Alicante province, 773 to Valencia and 89 to Castellon.

Taking into account the number of visiting tourists and the owners of second residences from all over Spain, this was relatively low, Generalitat sources maintained.


Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

