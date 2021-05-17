Problem-free weekend

THE regional government emphasised “absolute normality” throughout the Valencian Community now that the State of Alarm has ended.

Tourist areas on the coast as well as inland were soon crowded not only because of the absence of restrictions on mobility between regions but also due to high temperatures more usual in August than May.

Gabriela Bravo, who heads the Generalitat’s Justice, Interior and Public Administration department, expressed her satisfaction that despite the presence of far more people in the region, there had been no serious incidents.

“People who travelled to the coast observed all Valencian Community regulations,” pointed out Bravo, who congratulated the security forces for their “magnificent work.”

Despite the absence of serious incidents, police wrote out 1,597 fines on the nights of Friday and Saturday, of which 735 corresponded to Alicante province, 773 to Valencia and 89 to Castellon.

Taking into account the number of visiting tourists and the owners of second residences from all over Spain, this was relatively low, Generalitat sources maintained.

