THE Celts Club de Golf had a fabulous day for their much-delayed President’s Prize 2020.

This was played on their home course, La Serena Golf in Los Alcazares, and was won by Ritchie Heaton.

The sun beamed down with a sweltering 37 degrees and, unusually, little or no wind. The new greens are progressing nicely and much credit must go to the reduced hard-working staff as these are less than nine months old.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Celts Golf members felt they were really lucky to have such a fine facility while the Junta heartily thanked all those who supported the tournament and t attended the meal afterwards.

Camillus and his team of Philip, Alan and Terry merited a special thank you and congratulations for their sterling work. Thanks also went to the treasurer Denis who keeps all the accounts in fine order and secretary Susy had better not be left out, as she makes members’ lives so much easier when dealing with the federation.

There is a waiting list at the moment for membership at La Serena, however membership of The Celts is always available. For more information about the club or entering a team in any of the federation events, send an e-mail to [email protected] or call 615466398.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite in Spain with their family and friends by capping the cost of PCR tests for travel. Please help us to urge the UK government to cap the costs.