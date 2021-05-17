President’s Prize 2020

By
Linda Hall
-
0
President’s Prize 2020
THE CELTS: They play at La Serena in Los Alcazares (Murcia) Photo credit: The Celts Club de Golf

THE Celts Club de Golf had a fabulous day for their much-delayed President’s Prize 2020.

This was played on their home course, La Serena Golf in Los Alcazares, and was won by Ritchie Heaton.

The sun beamed down with a sweltering 37 degrees and, unusually, little or no wind.  The new greens are progressing nicely and much credit must go to the reduced hard-working staff as these are less than nine months old. 

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Celts Golf members felt they were really lucky to have such a fine facility while the Junta heartily thanked all those who supported the tournament and t attended the meal afterwards.

Camillus and his team of Philip, Alan and Terry merited a special thank you and congratulations for their sterling work.  Thanks also went to the treasurer Denis who keeps all the accounts in fine order and secretary Susy had better not be left out, as she makes members’ lives so much easier when dealing with the federation. 

There is a waiting list at the moment for membership at La Serena, however membership of The Celts is always available.  For more information about the club or entering a team in any of the federation events, send an e-mail to [email protected] or call 615466398.


The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite in Spain with their family and friends by capping the cost of PCR tests for travel. Please help us to urge the UK government to cap the costs.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here