Ploggers Collect 2,100 Kilos Of Rubbish From The Guadalmedina River In Malaga

PLOGGERS Collect More Than 2,100 Kilos Of Rubbish from the Guadalmedina River In Malaga

The ‘Nationale-Nederlanden Plogging Tour’ in collaboration with Malaga Town Hall, under the slogan ‘Do sports for the Planet’, held a unique activity in the city on Sunday morning (May 16), where a group of 300 people from Malaga combined sports with caring for the planet.

This initiative – designed to promote a healthier, more sustainable, and responsible attitude towards the environment – involved the art of ‘plogging‘, with the 300 people of all ages running along the riverbed of the Guadalmedina river, while at the same time collecting, and bagging discarded rubbish, with the runners given a choice of 1km, 3km, or 6km routes, which had been adapted according to the fitness level of the participants.

Noelia Losada, the Councillor for Culture and Sports was in charge of inaugurating the routes and had the honour of cutting the ribbon, accompanied by Luis Verde, the Councillor for Youth, as the 300 capacity allowed for the event set off on their run, with Ms Losada saying, “we are bringing together a light walk and doing sports with the family in the open air, with the environmental awareness that we all must have”.

The event was run under strict coronavirus protocols and safety measures, and the ploggers incredibly collected more than 2,100 kilos of rubbish from the Guadalmedina riverbed, including plastics, cans, and construction remains, which have subsequently been sorted for proper recycling or reused by the Recicl-ARTE Nationale-Nederlanden team to create a sculpture that can be seen in the city soon.

Oscar Caro, the Ceo and Founder of Plogging Tour said, “this activity is included in a tour in which we will visit 11 cities throughout Spain, Malaga could not miss it, we have been organizing everything for a year, in collaboration with the sports department of ​​Malaga Town Hall and finally we are here, with a great success of participation”, as reported by malagahoy.es.

