Offering you peace of mind wherever you may be in the world

WHEN you take a trip abroad the last thing you should have to worry about is what might happen should you pass away.

With Golden Leaves Funeral Plans including global portability, you can rest assured that if you die away from home your remains will be returned to your place of residence, within mainland Spain and the Islands, if that is your wish, at no additional cost.

As long as there are flights available, there are no limitations to which airports can be used for repatriation and there is no extra charge for transportation to get to the airport.

Coordination with insurers

If you have travel insurance this usually includes repatriation. Golden Leaves would co-ordinate with the insurance company for airport collection in the UK or Spain. Only if there were any extra costs would the next of kin be responsible.

You could also cancel the plan and get a refund minus 20 per cent of the plan purchase price.

The Funeral Plans also include cover in Ireland. From anywhere in the world your relatives would simply need to make one call to Golden Leaves to begin to put your desired plan into action.

No worries for your family

Everything is arranged, whether you want to be buried or cremated in Spain or if you want your body to be returned to your home soil, with dual coverage either option is available at no extra charge.

Funeral arrangements are taken care of for your family, including the services of a funeral director, preparation and a coffin for travel, transport to and from airport, preparation of all necessary documents for repatriation and funeral services, and expert advice from the team of caring professionals at Golden Leaves who will help your family through this difficult time.

Foreign soil

Also, if you are abroad and you don’t want to be repatriated to your place of residence or to your country of origin, the value of the plan can be used either to pay all or part of the cost of a funeral service in the country where you pass away, meaning that your relatives will not be faced with huge costs.

So in the event of your death in another country, your family will not have to worry about how things need to be handled, whether you can be buried on foreign soil or how to get your remains brought home, because all of these difficult procedures will be handled for them.

Find out more

If you live on the Costa del Sol, Costa Blanca or another area of Spain, you can contact Golden Leaves International to discuss the prepaid funeral plans which they have available and which suit all budgets, so that you can arrange to be covered no matter where you are when you pass away. It will save your family from having to deal with strict regulations, red tape and the language barriers.

The caring and efficient team at Golden Leaves have been highly praised by clients for the way in which they offer support to grieving families.

Current prices

Pre-planning and pre-paying for a funeral at current prices, with no hidden extras, ensures that your wishes will be respected and the funeral fees included in your plan will be paid no matter how much prices might have risen.

Most importantly, you can take comfort knowing that your family will not be forced to deal with the emotional and financial burden of organising and financing your funeral at a time when they are least able to cope.

Happy clients

A Trustpilot review by Joanna, said “I’d read on a Facebook page great comments about Golden Leaves, so I mentioned it to my mother who had been worried about when she dies. I called Golden Leaves and the lady I spoke to was amazing! So friendly and compassionate, gave me the info I required and we organised for her to call me back the following week after I’d discussed everything with my mother. We weren’t pressured into anything, everyone we spoke to was professional and caring. Everything was done when they said it would be, so my mother decided it was exactly what she wanted, so we booked the plan and paid in full as my mother is 87. She can now relax knowing that everything’s been taken care of. This also gives me peace of mind as I am the only family she has in Spain and will be in no fit state to organise anything when the time comes! Thank you Golden Leaves!”

Contact Golden Leaves to ensure everything is prepared for your own peace of mind and that of your loved ones.

www.goldenleavesinternational.com • [email protected]

• Facebook: goldenleavesspain