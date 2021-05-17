Malaga is reducing the number of scooter companies.

Malaga City Council is working toward the goal of having only two companies leasing personal mobility vehicles (PMVs), particularly electric scooters, operating in the city by 2022. This is one of the core elements that the Mobility Department is working on as part of the requirements that will regulate the grant of authorisations to operate these vehicles, which it hopes to complete by the end of the current financial year.

José del Ro, the councillor in charge of the city, explained this to the newspaper. The strategy is based on an idea that was first proposed months ago. As a crucial step to organise this sustainable mobility, a dramatic reduction in the number of businesses that can have a fleet of scooters in the capital is proposed.

