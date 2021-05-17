Malaga Enjoyed Its First Full Weekend Without a Curfew.

Spain’s Malaga has enjoyed its first full weekend without a curfew as beaches, restaurants and bars began to look more like a traditional Spanish summer setting with people everywhere making the most of the gorgeous weather.

THE fantastic weather in Malaga over the weekend encouraged many locals to hit the town and the beaches, and make the most of the first weekend without a curfew.

Activity was boosted over the weekend and even on Friday increased numbers of people could be seen making the most of new freedoms. The Malaga Province has been allowed visitors from other autonomous communities of Spain since the previous Sunday.

The Malaga capital saw temperatures hit over 25 degrees and beaches and beach bars were quickly filled as people made the most of the weather. The tourism sector saw a definite boost over the weekend as both streets and terraces could be seen filled with people.

Areas inland saw temperatures rise to a staggering 32 plus degrees.

The Malaga City Council had hoped to see increased activity over the weekend and on Friday they put in place their security plan. The plan aimed to ensure Covid-19 measures were complied with and that venues, streets and nightlife areas were safe for all.

Tourism operators also planned for extra visitors to the area as Renfe increased the number of AVE seats available and additional flights were planned at Malaga’s airport, as reported La Opinion de Malaga.

The Minister of Tourism, Juan Marín, believes that Andalucia has “done its homework” and that the tourism sector will “recover quickly”.

