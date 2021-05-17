Lockdown Eases in the UK As Worries Over Indian Variant Grow.

Lockdown eases in the UK as hospitality and travel reopens, but worries over the Indian COVID 19 variant are growing.

The UK is experiencing delight at restrictions been eased although, anxiety over the Indian variant is growing. Today, Monday May 17, will see Brits able to eat indoors at restaurants and also grab a pint inside a pub. These are freedoms that many have been waiting a long time for.

In England it will also be possible to hug friends and family or visit a museum. Something that many people have been eagerly awaiting is being allowed to visit loved ones’ homes after many months of being kept apart.

Travel restrictions are also being eased although the green list has a limited amount of countries on it at the moment.

Businesses though including entertainment and hospitality venues are worried that until they can hit full capacity, they will not be up to make enough money. Currently this is expected to happen on June 21, but this could still change.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged responsibility at this time. He asked Brits to, “take this next step with a heavy dose of caution.”

“We are keeping the spread of the variant first identified in India under close observation and taking swift action where infection rates are rising,”

“I urge everyone to be cautious and take responsibility when enjoying new freedoms today in order to keep the virus at bay” as reported EuroNews.

Mark Walport, a member of the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) speaking to Sky News has urged people to stay cautious. The expert explained that, “My advice is that just because you can do something doesn’t necessarily mean you should,”

“As far as possible, socialize outside, maintain social distancing. If you’re going to hug, hug cautiously.”

