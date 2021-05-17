Keeping in touch

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Keeping in touch
CAIXABANK GRANT: Used to acquire tablets for Pilar de la Horadada’s older residents Photo credit: Pilar de la Horadada town hall

THANKS to a Caixabank Foundout grant, Pilar de la Horadada town hall has acquired 32 tablets for a senior citizens’ project.

Councillor Mari Carmen Gracia explained that despite the difficult times we live in, the Senior Citizens department were able to take part in workshops with daily online sessions.

Pilar’s older residents were able to see and talk to each other and, for some of them, the tablets were one way of seeing the faces of their children and grandchildren, Gracia said.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The tablets have a flat-rate internet connection and users can use them to contact family and friends and take part in courses and workshops aimed exclusively at Pilar’s older residents.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite in Spain with their family and friends by capping the cost of PCR tests for travel. Please help us to urge the UK government to cap the costs.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here