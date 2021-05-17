Keeping in touch

THANKS to a Caixabank Foundout grant, Pilar de la Horadada town hall has acquired 32 tablets for a senior citizens’ project.

Councillor Mari Carmen Gracia explained that despite the difficult times we live in, the Senior Citizens department were able to take part in workshops with daily online sessions.

Pilar’s older residents were able to see and talk to each other and, for some of them, the tablets were one way of seeing the faces of their children and grandchildren, Gracia said.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The tablets have a flat-rate internet connection and users can use them to contact family and friends and take part in courses and workshops aimed exclusively at Pilar’s older residents.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite in Spain with their family and friends by capping the cost of PCR tests for travel. Please help us to urge the UK government to cap the costs.