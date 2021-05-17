Juanma Moreno advises young people to be “very cautious.”

Juanma Moreno, the president of the Junta de Andaluca, warned young people on Monday to be “extremely cautious” because the virus is still present and they, as well as their immediate environment, can become infected.

Moreno cautioned that more and more young people are being admitted to Andalucian hospitals with coronavirus during his speech at the unveiling of the sculpture honouring health and critical sector professionals in Cádiz.

As a result, he has asked the young people to be “extremely cautious,” in reference to the images of botellonas that have been seen in Andalucian cities since the curfew was lifted, with “utmost integrity” and without attempting to “call them names or criminalise them.”

The president acknowledged that adolescence is a rough time for young people, but emphasised that during the worst months of the pandemic, young people “behaved very well.” He advised them to exercise extreme caution at this time because the virus could affect not only them but also those in their immediate vicinity.

The president has indicated that the administrations and the State security forces and bodies can do their part, but they cannot, nor should they, “put a policeman behind every citizen, who must understand that there is still a risk of infection.”

Moreno highlighted the responsibility with which the majority of society has behaved during the pandemic, but there is still much to be done and, for this reason, a great deal of “prudence” is required in the process of de-escalation that has begun.

He warned that relaxing now “could cost us dearly in terms of health, because the virus continues to kill.”

As reported by Malaga Hoy