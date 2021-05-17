Join the Red Cross Charity Hiking Routes in Almeria’s Berja.

Registration is open to join the Red Cross charity hiking routes in Almeria’s Berja.

Both the routes organised by the Red Cross will take place in Berja and will have the viewpoint of the Castala as their meeting point. Event participants will set off at 9 am.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



In what are sure to be great events to meet people and enjoy the local scenery the Local Assembly of the Red Cross in El Ejido along with the City Council of Berja and the Berjanatura Club have organised two hiking routes for all to enjoy. The slogan for the events is ‘With you it is possible’, and registration is now open.

Both events kick off at 9 am in the morning, and both take in the Castala viewpoint as their meeting point. The Morales Gallery route is set to take place on Sunday May 23, while the Red Cross’s Fuente del Cerezo route will take place on Sunday, June 20.

Registration is required to join the charity walks and participants will receive a gift and a healthy snack which has been donated by Alpujafrutas. The event also has a raffle.

Registration is easy and can be made online. Payments for the charity events can be made at Berja’s municipal sports pavilion. This is also where the Red Cross raffle tickets will be handed out, as reported Almeria 24.

In other Almeria hiking news an injured hiker has been rescued from a popular tourist spot in Spain’s Almeria. The injured hiker had to be rescued from Canales de Padules, an area of stunning natural beauty where the Andarax River flows through a deep gorge creating a natural treasure.

Once the emergency services were alerted they quickly responded in order to rescue the injured man who was there with his youngest son.

The man, aged 46 years old had been hiking with his youngest son in the Canales de Padules area when he became injured during a jump. The Almeria Guardia Civil along with the Levante fire service luckily were able to rescue the man after he fractured his knee during the hike.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/