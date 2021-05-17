IS THIS The End Of Masks, as Fernando Simón says the rule to end mandatory masks could be decided in a “matter of days”



Fernando Simón, the director of the Centre for Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES), today, Monday 17, has hinted that the mandatory wearing of masks in outdoor spaces could soon be lifted, saying that it is a decision that could be made in a matter of “not many days”.

Mr Simón indicated, without giving specific dates, that the Government and communities, in the next few weeks, will be in a position to review the catalog of measures that the autonomies can apply, depending on their epidemiological situation, which can include instructions regarding the use of masks, saying, “the evolution of vaccination and the epidemic tells us that it may not take long to make clear proposals to remove the mask in some specific situations”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The minister pointed out that this could occur when the AI ​​of the communities falls below 150 cases, and today, the general AI stands at 151 cases per 100,000 inhabitants at 14 days, but there are still eight communities that are above that bar: the Basque Country, Madrid, Navarra, La Rioja, Catalonia, Aragon, Andalucia, and Melilla.

He also hinted that the mask relaxation could occur in spaces where there is already a high vaccination coverage, as with nursing homes, but not in any places frequented by people who have not yet been vaccinated, stressing, “We have to be aware that we are going to be there soon, but we have to go step by step, we can think about taking off the mask outdoors but not indoors or in highly vaccinated groups but not in all social groups”.

He continued, “Many alternatives can be proposed and we continue to evaluate many options. In a very few days, most of the territory will be in a situation of immunization that will allow some measures to be generalized. For this we have to guarantee that the situation in all territories is, if not the same, very similar”, adding, “some measures that may be relaxed in some territories and maintained in others”.

Adding, “Practically all the Autonomous Communities have a downward trend, but we still cannot rule out an increase in cases associated with the large concentrations that occurred last weekend and this one”, as reported by 20minutes.es.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.