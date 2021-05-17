Injured Hiker Rescued from Popular Tourist Spot in Almeria.

An injured hiker has been rescued from a popular tourist spot in Spain’s Almeria. The injured hiker had to be rescued from Canales de Padules, an area of stunning natural beauty where the Andarax River flows through a deep gorge creating a natural treasure.

Once the emergency services were alerted they quickly responded in order to rescue the injured man who was there with his youngest son.

The man, aged 46 years old had been hiking with his youngest son in the Canales de Padules area when he became injured during a jump. The Almeria Guardia Civil along with the Levante fire service luckily were able to rescue the man after he fractured his knee during the hike.

The accident occurred on May 15 when the nearest patrols in the area responded to an urgent alert. The Central Communications Centre 062 of the Guardia Civil of Almeria had been called to alert them of the hiking accident.

Officers rushed to the scene as quickly as possible and located the man around 300 metres from the initial point of the route. He had travelled through a water channel to reach this point as reported Almeria 24. The injury had occurred during a jump and the man was unable to walk after having fractured his knee.

It took both the Fire Brigade and officers from the Guardia Civil to transfer the hiker back along the route as it was complete with water channels and obstacles to contend with. Once the emergency medical services were reached they were able to carry out a medical examination before the hiker was evacuated for further treatment.

