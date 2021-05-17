Husband of murdered Brit to identify suspect after seeing killer’s face.

The husband of a British woman murdered in Greece has been asked to identify the suspect after his balaclava slipped during the attack and he saw the killer’s mask.

Caroline Crouch, 20, was strangled by masked raiders who held a gun to her 11-month-old daughter’s head, suspects are feared to be members of a violent gang.

Caroline’s husband, Charalambos “Babis” Anagnostopoulos, was tied up at their home outside of Athens, Greece, during the traumatic ordeal.

After his face cover was removed in the struggle, he will be shown mugshots of the 30 suspects that Greek police have “narrowed down” in the hopes that he will remember his wife’s murderer.

Caroline was a black belt kickboxer who had died fighting off her attackers.

“We’re making headway with the inquiry and in the police laboratories based on DNA found at the scene,” one cop told The Sun Online.

“The list of suspects has been narrowed down to 30 people.

Speaking about the 32-year-old pilot, a cop told Sun Online: “We’ll be showing him more mug shots and will have him listen to tapes to see if he can make out the foreign language that he heard one of the culprits speak,”

“It’s very important that we get every detail down to how long they were in the house.”

The killer, according to Mr Anagnostopoulos, was tall, dark-skinned, overweight, and under 30 years old.

The killer may not have been aware of his actions, according to police.

Charalambos recognised him, but he killed Caroline because she recognised him.

Caroline’s body was found bound to a pole in the family’s attic bedroom, where she had been raped by her sick killers.

Officers reported seeing Caroline’s body bound to a pole in the family’s attic bedroom, where the intruders tortured her, according to Pro Thema.

Baby Lydia was “half on her, screaming and hitting her mother with her hands to wake her up”.

