HOW TO CHECK If You Have An Outstanding Traffic Fine From The DGT



Normally, if you have a traffic violation on any road in Spain, as long as your details are all correct and up to date in the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) database then the resulting notification will arrive by post to your home, in the form of a letter.

Sometimes, though maybe not on purpose, you might forget to notify the DGT of a change of address, and the notification was then delivered to your previous address, without your knowledge,

It is important that you endeavour to keep your data up to date, but, if you do happen to make that error, there are other ways that you can check if any traffic violation fine has been issued against you recently.

You can check online in two places, by visiting the Traffic Sanctions Edictal Board (TESTRA) electronic bulletin board, or, on the so-called Unique Edictal Board of the BOE (TEU), as reported by as.com.

TESTRA is an online board that any driver can access to check their pending fines at the DGT, and can be accessed free-of-charge through the website of the General Directorate of Traffic, where all you will need to do is enter your DNI or NIE numbers, and you can consult any outstanding infraction and know the time you have to appeal against the fine, but, be warned, fines only appear in TESTRA for the first 20 business days from the issue of the notification.

Since June 2015, the Official State Gazette unifies the fines of all the Public Administrations of the country in the Single Edictal Board (TEU), which can also be accessed from the DGT website, in the section “Check if you have a fine and we have not been able to locate you (TEU)”, where again you simply insert the vehicle’s number plate, and if you have any fine, it will appear.

As a matter of interest, anybody can access this information freely, simply by entering the number plate of a vehicle – which is not necessarily their own – where they will be able to see the corresponding fine that is owing, but if you would like to avoid this happening to you then you can register in the site and then by accessing the ‘My Edicts area’ you can add your details in the ‘Excluded List’.

