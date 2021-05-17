Grey whale slightly off-course

A GREY whale was recently sighted off Alicante City’s Cabo de la Huerta.

A young male between six and eight metres long, this species usually inhabits the North Pacific, explained Raul Miguez, a member of Valencia University’s Marine Zoology group that monitors stranded marine wildlife for the regional government and Valencia City’s Oceanografic aquarium.

“It shouldn’t be here, it’s lost,” Miguez told the Spanish media.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“We have been following it through Italy, France, Cataluña and now here in Spain, with previous sightings in Cullera and Javea.”

Unlike Mediterranean whales this species tends to hug the coast, putting it at risk in a zone with so much shipping. Once the whale has been sighted, the Valencia University group warns ports and marinas in the area so they can prevent it from entering their installations.

“We are hoping that it can reach Andalucia and enter the Atlantic,” Miguez said.

Any sightings should be reported to the 112 Emergency Number, he added, in order to activate the pre-arranged procedures.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite in Spain with their family and friends by capping the cost of PCR tests for travel. Please help us to urge the UK government to cap the costs.