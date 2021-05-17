Government of the Balearics comes out and deplores LGTBI-phobia

MAY 17 is the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia so the Balearic Government has confirmed its commitment to the prevention and eradication of LGTBI-phobia.

It has publicly declared that it recognises the need to respect and value people and families with sexual orientations, identities and expressions of gender and diverse sexual characteristics.

It is five years since the approval in the Parliament of the Balearic Islands of Law 8/2006, of 30 May, to guarantee the rights of lesbians, gays, trans, bisexuals and intersex people and to eradicate LGTBI- phobia.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The Governing Council is firmly committed to building an inclusive society from an affective, sexual and gender perspective, as well as to eradicating any form of discrimination, hatred or violence against women and LGTBI people throughout the Balearic Islands.

Therefore, under the guidance of LGTBI groups, public administrations and civil society as a whole, it will persevere in the firm and effective response of the public authorities to protect and guarantee the rights of victims.

LGTBI-phobia is still today a deep-rooted cultural prejudice that gives rise to all kinds of daily violence in all social orders, often in subtle, indirect or covert forms of discrimination.