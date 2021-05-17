Good news for Torrevieja U3A

Linda Hall
Good news for Torrevieja U3A
TORREVIEJA U3A: Looking forward to returning to some semblance of normality Photo credit: Torrevieja U3A

TORREVIEJA’S branch of the U3A advised members that in-person monthly meetings are due to recommence on Friday May 28.

This first meeting will provide members with up-to-date information, as well as music from an entertainer. Drinks and food will be available from the bar areas.

The jam and book stalls should also be available, and members will be able to make bookings for forthcoming events.

It will be a good chance to catch up once again with old friends in a face-to-face environment as members look forward to getting back to some semblance of normality.

The meeting will be held at the Los Angeles Bar in Torrevieja and all existing Covid rules regarding meetings will be adhered-to.

Full details of the meeting will be provided in the Torrevieja U3A’s monthly newsletter and can also be found on their Facebook page and the  www.torreviejau3a.org website.


Several activities that have been on hold are now restarting and details can, again, be found on Torrevieja U3A’s media sites.

https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

