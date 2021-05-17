Gemma Collins opens up on the ‘showdown’ with Amber Davies at the BRIT Awards.

AFTER news that she “confronted” Love Island star Amber Davies in a nasty showdown at the BRIT Awards last week, Gemma Collins has responded to rumours of a feud.

An onlooker said that a “distressed” Amber’s night was “ruined” after Gemma accused her of sending her “dirty looks” as they watched the awards show together in a private box at the O2 Arena.

It’s believed that this was Gemma’s first encounter with Amber since the now-famous incident in which she dropped through a trap door onto the 2017 Islander and her co-stars Jamie Jewitt and Marcel Somerville at the Radio 1 Teen Awards four years ago.

“Amber isn’t a confrontational person, so she felt out of her depth when Gemma came over to her at the BRITs.

“Gemma wanted to know why Amber had been giving her dirty looks, which made things very uncomfortable,” an insider told MailOnline.

They added, “Luckily, before tensions got any worse, Gemma left the awards early, but Amber still felt as though her night had been ruined.”

However, Gemma has since insisted the reports were a “load of tosh” as she shared a text conversation between her and Amber to prove there’s no bad blood.

“We had such a laugh didn’t we x,” Gemma wrote in one message, which she shared on Instagram, before adding, “I love you to bits babe no beef here x.”

Amber replied, “Yes we did 🤍🤍,” and told Gemma, “Good I’m glad, I adore you!! And respect you so much.”

As reported by The Sun