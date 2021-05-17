Furious Americans ordered Prince Harry to “get the hell out of the US”.

After calling the First Amendment “bonkers,” angry Americans told Prince Harry to “get the hell out of the US.”

After moaning about the US constitution on a podcast while acknowledging he doesn’t completely understand it, the Duke of Sussex received criticism.

Talking about life in LA, his family and future plans on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert, Harry said: “I’ve got so much I want to say about the First Amendment as I sort of understand it, but it is bonkers.

“I don’t want to start going down the First Amendment route because that’s a huge subject and one which I don’t understand because I’ve only been here a short time.

“But, you can find a loophole in anything. You can capitalise or exploit what’s not said rather than uphold what is said.”

On social media, one outraged American expressed their anger: “If he has a problem with the constitution then he can go back to Britain.”

“Get the hell out of America,” ranted another.

Texas Congressman Dan Crewnshaw chimed in on the barrage of criticism directed at Harry, saying, “Well I just doubled the size of my Independence Day party.”

In the United States, the First Amendment safeguards a number of fundamental liberties.

This includes the freedoms of faith , as well as the right to assemble and petition the government.