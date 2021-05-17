Free to roam

Linda Hall
Free to roam
CREVILLENT: GER unit frequently called out to rescue hikers Photo credit: Francesca 75015

With the State of Alarm restrictions lifted, the GER firefighters’ rescue unit is already being called out more often.

Alicante province’s Fire Brigades Consortium revealed that between April 6 and May 14 they were called out on 11 occasions, although more than half of the callouts took place between May 9 and 14 once regional perimeters reopened and larger groups were allowed on excursions.

