European Football Championship Set to be Screened on Terraces in Almeria.

The European Football Championship along with the Tokyo Olympic Games are set to be screened on terraces in Spain’s Almeria.

In a bid to boost activity in the hotel and catering sector, Almeria’s mayor Ramón Fernández-Pacheco has issued an exceptional measure which will include the European Football Championship and the Tokyo Olympic Games. The town hall hopes that by allowing screens on terraces for the events that the hospitality sector will be boosted and locals and tourists alike will be able to enjoy events outside on terraces in the open-air.

The mayor has issued the municipal order which will allow venues with the necessary permits to move TV screens and audiovisual devices outside onto their terraces. This will allow customers to watch matches while enjoying a traditional Spanish outdoor setting.

This will be allowed for the 2021 European Football Championship and the Tokyo Olympic Games as reported the Almeria Town Hall.

The European football championship is set to take place between June 11 and July 11 and the Tokyo Olympic Games run from July 23 to August 8.

The town hall highlighted that the Olympic Games and the European Football Championships “are events which, in addition to the logical sporting interest, generate an increase in activity in the hotel and catering sector, given the large following of all matches, especially those of our national team”.

The town hall has called on customers along with Almeria’s businesses to maintain “good judgement and common sense” while watching the sporting events.

