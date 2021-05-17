Emmerdale’s Danny Miller and Girlfriend Steph Jones Are Expecting.

Emmerdale’s Danny Miller who plays Aaron Dingle, and girlfriend Steph Jones are engaged and are expecting their first baby together.

The ITV star proposed to girlfriend Steph Jones in January in the stunning setting of St Lucia. It was not long though before the newly engaged pair discovered that they were expecting. This is something that they had not expected to happen though.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



It was only a month after the pair became engaged that Steph became pregnant. This was a total surprise as the pair had been told that they would not be able to conceive naturally, and had been seeing an IVF consultant, as reported The Metro.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Danny explained that, ‘It was unbelievable because we’d been told it probably wasn’t going to happen for us naturally, so we just feel so incredibly lucky’

‘We’re very humbled by it as we know not everyone is as lucky.’

Steph commented that, ‘It was a massive surprise,

‘Because emotionally we’d been psyching ourselves up for IVF.

‘It was meant to be. We got engaged at the beginning of January and

found out we were expecting in February.’

Danny was shocked by the news when he first found out and even bought a second pregnancy test. The star explained how he found out after having not been able to take a phone call from Steph. He said, ‘I rang Steph and she was laughing but crying and I just knew,’

‘With us being with the IVF consultant the day before, I was in complete shock. I started crying.

‘It’s making me emotional to think about it now. I bought another

pregnancy test on the way home, not that she had to prove it, but I just

wanted that moment for us.’

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/