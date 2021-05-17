EASYJET To Hide Five Orange Envelopes Somewhere In Malaga This Thursday Each Containing Two Free Flights

This Thursday, May 20, budget airline easyJet, to celebrate the opening of their new base at Malaga airport, will hide five orange-colored envelopes in well-known places around the streets of the city of Malaga, each envelope containing two free round-trip tickets from Malaga airport on the Costa del Sol.

On Thursday morning at 10am, if you want to get a better chance of winning the tickets you need to look in the Instagram easyJet Spain page, where the airline will offer clues to where the envelopes are hidden around the city, for their contest called ‘Catch Your Flight’, celebrating the launch of easyJet’s third base in Spain.

If you miss the 10am clue, don’t worry, easyJet will offer clues to each of the envelopes’ location throughout the day, at 11am, 12 midday, 1pm, and 2pm, giving you five opportunities to win flights to one of easyJet’s European destinations, including London, Paris, Geneva, and Bristol, with the flights valid for travel up until May 2022.

Javier Gándara, easyJet’s general director for the south of Europe, said, “We are very proud to be able to open a new seasonal base in Malaga that will allow us to strengthen our operations during the peak season. This year will still be atypical, but we are confident that as the vaccination campaigns continue to progress, the recovery will begin of the trips with all the guarantees of security”, as reported by malagahoy.es.

Adding that Malaga is, “the most popular destination in the airline’s network that still did not have a base and that next June will be a reality”, stressing that the company is ready to fly, “We know that people are too, so ‘Catch your flight’ is an open invitation to share this moment together. We all want to go back to heaven and reunite family or friends, or just enjoying the trips”.

