Drug gang caught with 630 kilos of hashish in Malaga and Almeria.

In a joint operation, agents from the National Police and the Civil Guard busted a criminal organization contributing to hashish trafficking and seized 630 kilograms of the narcotic drug.

In total, 28 people have been arrested as part of the operation in Malaga, Galicia, and Almeria for their suspected participation in various drug trafficking activities. According to a statement, the agents confiscated 330 kilograms of hashish concealed in a lorry and another 300 kilograms on a yacht used by the organisation to import hashish to Almeria.

The investigations began at the end of 2019, when the agents were looking into the suspected illegal activities of a criminal organisation headed by a historic Galician drug trafficker from a Pontevedra district. These initial efforts led to the discovery of a group of people from Malaga, Almeria, and Cadiz who offered logistical support.

In addition, this investigation collided with another one, carried out by the Guardia Civil, on the same individuals and activities. For this reason, from that moment on, the agents continued their joint investigation. They immediately identified a yacht, allegedly used by the organisation to transport hashish to Almería, an industrial warehouse in Los Barrios (Cádiz), and a lorry – usually used to collect and transport glass to recycling plants – in which they also hid and transported the drugs.

Investigators found and located the rest of the people involved in the failed drug trafficking activities after the key members of the organization were apprehended. In this case, the agents detained 28 people in Malaga, Galicia, and Almeria, effectively destroying the criminal organization under investigation. They also confiscated 42,000 euros in cash, three cars, a yacht, and a significant amount of telecommunications equipment as a result of the investigation.

Furthermore, the investigation found that the company had lost the confidence of its suppliers and was in debt, despite the fact that it still had a high-speed boat capable of transporting new cargo to Morocco.

As reported by Malaga Hoy