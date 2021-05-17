Debt mounts up in Torrevieja

A LOCAL property-owner applied to the courts to freeze Torrevieja town hall’s bank accounts.

According to reports in the Spanish media he decided to start proceedings after the town hall failed to pay the rent on two of his properties used as council offices and he was owed €83,000 plus €20,000 in interest.

The problem goes back some years to the time of the present local government’s predecessors when the courts found in favour of the proprietor after he increased the rents.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The court order was based on failure to act owing to lack of human resources and communication between departments at the town hall, but not liquidity, municipal sources have explained.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite in Spain with their family and friends by capping the cost of PCR tests for travel. Please help us to urge the UK government to cap the costs.