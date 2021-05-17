Debt mounts up in Torrevieja

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Debt mounts up in Torrevieja
TOWN HALL: Bank accounts embargoed Photo credit: Qoan

A LOCAL property-owner applied to the courts to freeze Torrevieja town hall’s bank accounts.

According to reports in the Spanish media he decided to start proceedings after the town hall failed to pay the rent on two of his properties used as council offices and he was owed €83,000 plus €20,000 in interest.

The problem goes back some years to the time of the present local government’s predecessors when the courts found in favour of the proprietor after he increased the rents.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The court order was based on failure to act owing to lack of human resources and communication between departments at the town hall, but not liquidity, municipal sources have explained.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite in Spain with their family and friends by capping the cost of PCR tests for travel. Please help us to urge the UK government to cap the costs.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here