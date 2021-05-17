Covid-19: Malaga has had six days with only one death.

In the last 48 hours, no deaths from Covid-19 disease have been recorded in the province of Malaga. Thus, it has been six days since the only fatality was recorded last Saturday in the capital’s municipality. There have been 609 deaths in the province’s most populous municipality, out of a total of 1,637.

The vaccine campaign’s trajectory has scarcely changed, with 286 new doses administered on Sunday, as well as eight individuals who have completed their regimen and are now immunised. Furthermore, 121 people have been admitted with Covid-19, six less than the day before, with 19 in the ICU (one less than the day before).

The total number of infections in the last 48 hours in the six health districts is 204, with 1,497 in Andalusia (400 of them in the province of Seville).

In the autonomous region, only two new deaths have been reported, both in the provinces of Granada and Cadiz. In the province of Malaga, the number of people healed has risen to 92,028 cases, indicating that 473 people have been reported as having conquered the disease in the last 48 hours

As reported by La Opinion