Conde Del Guadalhorce Reservoir Is Andalucia’s Only Inland Blue Flag Beach

CONDE DEL GUADALHORCE Reservoir In Ardales Is Andalucia’s Only Inland Blue Flag Beach



The Conde del Guadalhorce reservoir in Ardales is one of inland Andalucia’s most beautiful locations, with its crystal clear waters, and now, a unique accolade of the highest distinction – the world-renowned quality emblem of a blue-flag beach!

With the hope of a return to a more certain normality, this beautiful lake is already a huge attraction, but the added bonus of the blue flag award is bound to attract even greater numbers to view and enjoy its beauty, not just the waters and the lake itself, but the setting among pine forests is stunning with its natural greenery, as reported by malagahoy.es.

Ardales Town Hall, the tourism companies, and the companies that provide the rental of pedal boats, canoes or boards, are hoping for a swift economic recovery, with visitors already making the most of the warm weather to go and enjoy their first swims of the season in the tempting waters of the lake, and renting one of the canoes can enable you to explore parts of the lake that are not accessible by foot.

There are also areas in the forest for camping, or where you can reserve a table to eat among the pine trees, surrounded by the natural beauty, and also take in the amazing aroma given off by the pine trees.

Alberto Naranjo, the mayor of Ardales is of course very proud of the achievement and recognition a blue flag brings, saying, “it is a standard of tourist eco-quality in more than 70 countries on five continents”, adding, “it represents another turning point for tourism in the Caminito del Rey area and for us, it is a pride to be the first inland town with a blue flag in Andalucia”.

