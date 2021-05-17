Catalonia Government To Debate The Use Of Masks “In The Coming Weeks”.

The Secretary General of the Department of Health, Marc Ramentol, announced on Sunday, May 16, that the Government is going to debate the use of masks in Catalonia “in the coming weeks” as the region’s vaccination strategy progresses.

Speaking to RAC1, Ramentol indicated that “depending on the knowledge acquired in other countries and the evolution of the pandemic, it will undoubtedly be a debate that we will have on the table in the coming weeks.”

When asked question about the ‘botellóns’ (large groups of people drinking alcohol in the street) or the massive groups of people that filled the streets and beaches over the last two nights in Barcelona, he said that “to know if they have epidemiological repercussions we should think if it is a behavior that is widely majority “in society,” but we do not have this feeling, “he added.

According to the Department of Health in Catalonia, it is expected that about one in three people between 50 and 59 years old will end this week with the first dose of the vaccine. At the moment, the data provided by Salut indicates that a total of 24.9% of people of that age are at present vaccinated with the first dose, although only 2.2% have received the second dose and 3.2% have received the complete vaccination.

