Bungee Jump Goes Wrong In Spain’s Seville.

Bungee jump goes wrong in Spain’s Seville, after a man suffered a fall during the extreme sport.

Emergency services have successfully been able to rescue a 34-year-old man after a bungee jump went wrong and he was left on a cliff. Emergency services rescued the man before he was evacuated by helicopter to Seville’s Virgen Macarena University Hospital after being injured in a fall.

The bungee jump was taking place in the town of Aznalcóllar in the province of Seville, when the man suffered a fall during the extreme sport.

According to emergency services the accident occurred on the bridge of the SE-4401, on the road from Aznalcóllar to Castillo de las Guardas. The accident happened at around 11:45 on Sunday, May 16.

112 were alerted to the accident by the Public Health Emergency Company (EPES 061) and due to the fact that the man was in a difficult to access position on a cliff, firefighters were requested to aid in the rescue.

According to EL Correo, both the Fire and Rescue Service of the Provincial Council and the Guardia Civil were called into action to rescue the man. Infoca were also informed of the accident.

According to the health services the injured man was found to have bruising to his back, and luckily he was rescued by members of the Sanlúcar la Mayor fire station. After being transported by ambulance by the Emergency Transport Network of the Andalusian Health Service (SAS) to the Infoca forest defence centre (cedefo) he then had to be taken to hospital by helicopter.

He was rushed to hospital by an EPES helicopter which was waiting to transfer him to Seville’s Virgen Macarena University Hospital to receive treatment for any injuries sustained in the accident.

