BREAKING NEWS: Fred West detectives ‘find bones and material matching a coat’

Fred West detectives ‘find bones and material matching a coat’ in cafe basement.

DETECTIVES searching for a teenage girl feared murdered by Fred West have found what they believe to be bones.

Using high-tech equipment, they also discovered dark blue material matching a coat 15-year-old Mary Bastholm was wearing when she vanished 53 years ago.

The major breakthrough comes days after a 39-strong police team led by three archaeologists began excavating the basement of a café in Gloucester, half a mile from the West family home at 25 Cromwell Street.

They are specifically analysing an area to the side of the basement which builder West converted into toilets. The material and suspected bones are trapped under a partition wall.

A source said: “Camera images clearly show material which matches the navy blue coat Mary was wearing when she was abducted. In addition, there are images of what look very much like human bones. Great care is being taken to sift through the surface to preserve any potential evidence.”


Fred West was a regular at the café, where Mary worked as a waitress before she went missing in 1968 and often did building work in the area.

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for updates.

 


