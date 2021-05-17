Bankrupt Katie Price Enjoys New Travel Freedoms As She Jets Off To Portugal

Ron Howells
Bankrupt Katie Price Enjoys New Travel Freedoms As She Jets Off To Portugal. image: Katie Price- Instagram

Katie Price and her fiancé Carl Woods made sure they were in front of the queue to get out of the UK in search of some sunshine as Covid travel restrictions eased for the first time this year, according to The Mirror.

The 42-year-old former glamour model and her 32-year-old Love Island star lover shared their excitement at getting on a plane for a trip to Portugal as they posted a photo on their Instagram page.

As of today, travel restrictions within the UK have changed to allow people to leave the country for vacation purposes – while until now foreign trips in 2021 have only been permitted for urgent reasons or for work.

Taking to Instagram on Monday morning, Katie and Carl flaunted the fact that they have jetted away to their collective fans and followers.

Katie Price Vows To Change Her Name After Her Marriage To This Year Fiancé Carl Woods

At some point in 2021, Katie Price and her fiancé Carl Woods are planning to tie the knot and she has shown her total commitment to him by promising to change her name.

The 42-year-old is planning on getting married to Woods at some point in 2021 and is said to be close to setting a date. Price says she is going to change her name to Katie Woods after the wedding – the first time she has done this after keeping her own surname after marrying Alex Reid, Peter Andre, and Kieran Hayler.


