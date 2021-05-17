Bankrupt Katie Price Enjoys New Travel Freedoms As She Jets Off To Portugal.

Katie Price and her fiancé Carl Woods made sure they were in front of the queue to get out of the UK in search of some sunshine as Covid travel restrictions eased for the first time this year, according to The Mirror.

The 42-year-old former glamour model and her 32-year-old Love Island star lover shared their excitement at getting on a plane for a trip to Portugal as they posted a photo on their Instagram page.

As of today, travel restrictions within the UK have changed to allow people to leave the country for vacation purposes – while until now foreign trips in 2021 have only been permitted for urgent reasons or for work.

Taking to Instagram on Monday morning, Katie and Carl flaunted the fact that they have jetted away to their collective fans and followers.

