Almeria Markets Return to Capacity.

Almeria street markets return to capacity and welcome visitors to enjoy all they have to offer.

Street markets in Almeria City are operating at 100 percent capacity to the delight of locals and traders alike. The markets in Almeria have all their stores set up and the “safe markets” campaign has been launched according to the Almeria town hall.

The “safe markets” campaign has two objectives and has been launched by the Department for the Promotion of the City. The first objective is to “generate confidence among the population so that they know that there are open-air commercial spaces with guarantees to visit and buy” from.

The second objective of the campaign is to use informative posters to highlight the “safety protocol that both traders and customers must comply with”.

The town hall highlighted that, “the seven street markets in Almería are operating at 100% with all their stalls set up.”

The seven street markets consists of: “Plaza Pavía, which is open every day except Sunday; Mercado Bola Azul, on Mondays; Mercado junto al Estadio de los Juegos Mediterráneos, on Tuesdays; Mercado de Los Ángeles, on Fridays; Mercado junto al Auditorio, on Saturdays; Mercado Cabo de Gata, on Saturdays; and Mercado El Alquián, on Sundays. All seven markets have all their stalls open” according to the Almeria town hall.

The Councillor for Promotion, Carlos Sánchez has attended the Almeria Los Angeles Street market in order to hand out posters to all the traders. The counsellor explained that, “the street markets, like commerce in general, have suffered the economic consequences of the Covid pandemic, with limitations that have prevented them from carrying out their work normally.

“They know perfectly well that they have the support of the Town Hall, and in this line we wanted to launch this campaign to promote the street markets and to encourage the people of Almeria to buy at the markets”.

Sánchez has thanked the traders for “the understanding they have maintained throughout these months of pandemic. They were the first to understand the situation because they did not want to put their health or that of their customers at risk, and they have adapted to the capacity and limitations at all times”.

