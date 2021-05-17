A prickly problem in Orihuela

ORIHUELA’S Environment councillor Damaso Aparicio visited Valencia City, looking for a solution to the Arizona cactus colonising the Sierra.

With the invasive, non-native cactus extending to Monte San Miguel and the city centre, Aparicio, accompanied by regional MP Elisa Diaz, formally registered a proposal requesting action on the part of the Generalitat’s Agriculture department.

Aparicio also revealed that Orihuela has complained to the regional Ombudsman and the Ministry of the Environment.

“Should the regional government fail to respond and ignores Orihuela’s request we shall file a complaint with the European Union that could result in a fine for the Spanish government,” Diaz warned.

“These protected natural areas have been neglected and are an example of the way the regional government spends nothing on their upkeep but prefers to prohibit,” the MP added.

The Sierra de Orihuela was colonised 40 years ago by this aggressive and invasive species of cactus which has done significant damage since then, Diaz pointed out.

“Between 2010 and 2013 important work was carried out on eradicating 99 per cent of the cactus with European funds,” she said.

“Now, owing to the regional administration’s negligence and a total absence of maintenance, it is still present in the Sierra, moving progressively into other areas and nearer to the Palmeral palm forest.”

