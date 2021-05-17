A new forest trail will link the English Cemetery and Gibralfaro Castle in Malaga.

Malaga City Council has taken a new phase in its efforts to create a comprehensive network of pedestrian paths in the city. The most recent expansion, which was announced on Monday, will create a new connection between the English Cemetery and Gibralfaro Castle. The actions being planned for the construction of this road, named Caada de Ingleses, will be 330 meters long and cost about 15,700 euros, according to Gemma del Corral, councillor for Environmental Sustainability.

This area will be integrated into the Gibralfaro Forest Park’s network of paths, which will total nearly 5 kilometers of paths and trails. Del Corral emphasized the significance of this action, which will provide “modern access to the forest area and increase connectivity for local residents by connecting the forest area and the urban area in a convenient manner,” according to Del Corral.

The work is being carried out by Perica, a firm that has been given the contract for forest area maintenance. The path begins in Calle Caada de los Ingleses, behind the English Cemetery, and runs for 330 meters until it meets the Sendero de la Malagueta, which is part of the Gibralfaro Forest Park’s network of paths and from which you can enter the castle (with the same name) or nearby viewpoints.

Forestry work is currently underway, with allochthonous vegetation being removed and autochthonous vegetation being improved; the existing path is being cut up; and stone steps made from the land itself are being built to improve accessibility in the steeper areas.

The project includes a 6-meter-long wooden footbridge to span a challenging incline, as well as two small viewpoints with views of Malaga Bay and seating that blends in with the natural environment. The work is expected to be finished in the coming days, so it will open in a matter of weeks.

As reported by Malaga Hoy