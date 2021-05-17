A matter of pride in Orihuela

By
Linda Hall
-
0
A matter of pride in Orihuela
CHIRINGUITO CONTRACT: City hall is appealing against annulled contract Photo credit: Orihuela city hall

ORIHUELA city hall is appealing against a court ruling annulling its €891,178 beach bars contract.

A company that failed to win the contract questioned city hall’s decision, a complaint that was upheld by the judge examining the case.

Orihuela’s municipal experts who evaluated the bids for the contract had not correctly assessed all technical requirements, he agreed.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

City hall was appealing against this decision for the simple reason that it wished to defend its employees’ technical judgement, explained Beaches councillor, Luisa Bone.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite in Spain with their family and friends by capping the cost of PCR tests for travel. Please help us to urge the UK government to cap the costs.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here