A matter of pride in Orihuela

ORIHUELA city hall is appealing against a court ruling annulling its €891,178 beach bars contract.

A company that failed to win the contract questioned city hall’s decision, a complaint that was upheld by the judge examining the case.

Orihuela’s municipal experts who evaluated the bids for the contract had not correctly assessed all technical requirements, he agreed.

City hall was appealing against this decision for the simple reason that it wished to defend its employees’ technical judgement, explained Beaches councillor, Luisa Bone.

