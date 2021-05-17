27 Year Old Man Stabbed In Malaga.

The victim, of Colombian origin, had been in the Regional Hospital of Malaga since last night. He had a wound in the abdominal area. Health sources confirmed his death and said that his condition was critical. The National Police are looking for the perpetrator.

The aim of the investigation is to find the perpetrator or perpetrators of the stabbing.

The autopsy on the body is set to take place at the Institute of Legal Medicine (IML) in Malaga on Tuesday.

According to the initial investigations, the incidents took place during a brawl in which at least two of the stabbers were involved, according to sources close to the case.

At least twenty people were involved, according to sources close to the investigation.

The emergency services received several calls alerting them to the attack.

Several national and local police units, as well as an ambulance from the 061 ambulance service, were dispatched to the scene.

Officers arrived on the scene and found the victim, who was rushed to a hospital where he later died.

The region was cordoned off and the judicial commission was informed. Specialists from the Scientific Police Brigade were also sent to conduct an ocular examination. The case has been handed over to the Malaga Provincial Police Station’s Homicide Squad. According to police reports, no arrests have been made as of yet.

As reported by Malaga Hoy