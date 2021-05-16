Zinedine Zidane’s First Choice Replacement Confirmed By Real Madrid.



With Zinedine Zidane’s departure now confirmed from the club, Real Madrid have already begun work to replace him. This will not be an easy task, given the huge presence Zidane had at the club, but Los Blancos already have the wheels in motion.

Right now, as reported by MARCA, Raul Gonzalez is the first choice to lead the team into the next season. Massimiliano Allegri and Joachim Low have been considered as other options, but currently, Raul is the leading candidate for the position.

Raul is seen as being the natural replacement for Zidane, continuing the Frenchman’s work, he would bring his character and high work rate along with him- he also understands the team and club better than almost anyone.

As can be expected, he’s not the only name to have been put forward in board meetings, but he is the favourite amongst most of the Real Madrid’s directors. Starting his journey at Al Sadd, undergoing teaching courses, he joined Real Madrid’s coaching set-up with the youth teams in 2018 and has gone from strength to strength since then.

