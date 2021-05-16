Was Spain The Biggest Star In The Crown? Blockbuster Series Up For Spanish Award.

Netflix’s The Crown is up for a prestigious Spanish award for filming much of seasons three and four in Spain’s Andalucia.

The blockbuster series is in the running for best international production shot in Spain at the glitzy Spanish Film Commission Fitur Screen awards on May 21 after the Andalucian Film Commission nominated it.

The Crown, which costs $13 million to produce per episode, kicked off in 2016 with Claire Foy starring as a young Princess Elizabeth. Seasons three and four fast forward in time to Prince Charles’ early years and ill-fated marriage to Diana Spencer.

In 2019 it moved filming to Spain taking advantage of Andalucia’s varied landscapes to stand in for Australia, Greece, and even parts of America.

The area around Tabernas in Almeria was the setting for Charles and Diana’s getaway weekend in rural Australia during a gruelling tour of the country. El Toyo, also in Almeria, was used to stage shots of Brisbane airport. The Palacio de Congresos in Torremolinos made a convincing Los Angeles Airport.

Sotogrande and several towns in Cadiz were also used as locations for Princess Margaret’s tour of America in 1965.

In Jerez, the Finca La Penuela was used as a set for homes in America and the Convent of Santo Domingo set the stage for Prince Philip’s mother’s time in Greece.

The Crown season three starred Olivia Colman as Elizabeth, along with main cast members Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret. It also introduced Josh O’Connor and Emerald Fennell as Prince Charles and Camilla Shand. In season four, Emma Corrin debuted as Princess Diana and Gillian Anderson as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

