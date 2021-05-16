UK Gives Go-Ahead For International Travel From Monday.

International travel will no longer be illegal from the UK on Monday, May 17, but the government still advises caution when visiting any countries on the green list of 12 destinations and maintains an instruction not to travel to amber countries, says a report from The BBC.

It was Portugal that made the UK green list, with the majority of other countries, including Spain, consigned to amber and the government giving notice that “people should not be travelling to amber and red countries for leisure”. Spain’s tourism minister did however pledge to keep lobbying the UK government to review it’s position regarding the amber level that Spain finds itself on as coronavirus rates continue to drop, especially in the Balearic Islands.

Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed on Tuesday that the same traffic-light classification and the green list will apply in Scotland from Monday, May 17.

The minister warned: “We intend to be highly cautious given the situation with variants of concern. The four medical officers [of the four nations] have agreed the green list will be the exception, not the rule.” She added: “Even as the rules change, we’re not saying travel is desirable.”

However, transport secretary Grant Shapps promised “a fast-developing situation”, confirming: “We’ll be reviewing how we can expand the green list every three weeks.”

Here is a list of countries British travellers can visit without the need to quarantine, the 12 countries and territories on the green list are:

Portugal

Israel

Singapore

Australia

New Zealand

Brunei

Iceland

Gibraltar

Falkland Islands

Faroe Islands

South Georgia and the Sandwich Islands

St Helena, Tristan de Cunha and Ascension Island

The first review is due by June 7. The government is also committed to reviewing the traffic light system, including the type of Covid tests required, by June 28.

