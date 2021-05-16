Torremolinos Pride Festival To Be Celebrated From June 3 to 6

TORREMOLINOS Pride Festival Is To Be Celebrated This Year In The Town From June 3 to 6

Carmen García, the Torremolinos Town Hall Councillor for Diversity, along with fellow councillor, Nicolás de Miguel, and several LGTBIQ + associations in the city have announced that the ‘Torremolinos Pride 2021’ will be celebrated from June 3 to 6 around the town.

Due to the pandemic, they explained, there will not be the usual massive parade through the streets, nor the concerts in the Plaza de la Nogalera, with this year’s event having to comply with the current sanitary and security measures, as reported by 101tv.es.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



De Miguel explained, “I have made the flag of what Torremolinos means for the LGTBIQ+ community. This city is a reference to freedom and diversity, both nationally and internationally, not only because of the festivity of these dates, but also in terms of the vindication and commitment that we demonstrate daily”.

“In the next plenary session I will present a request, which I hope will be approved unanimously, so that those days the oasis of Bajondillo beach and the Pimentel tower, an emblematic building in Torremolinos, will be illuminated with the colours of the rainbow flag”, he added.

Carmen García said regretted that “this year we will not be able to count on the events agenda of previous years, although we are sure that they will return in the 2022 event”, pointing out that “on Friday, June 4, we will display the banner on the balcony of the Torremolinos Town Hall with the colours of the rainbow flag, as well as with the poster and this year’s motto ‘Amor Diverso'”.

Ms García also added that “It will be on Saturday, July 5, when the LGTBI flag will be raised in the Plaza de la Nogalera, so that no one forgets that we want to return there and celebrate our freedom and the rights of everyone”.

The councillor stated, “this year’s Pride motto, ‘Amor Diverso’, will not only be for the week of June 3 to 6, but it will also be for all activities this year. We are aware of what Torremolinos is, a lighthouse to freedom for five decades and we have to claim rights throughout the year. That is why the Equality delegation is working on the first Comprehensive Municipal Diversity Plan in which we will work with all groups that want to join”.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.