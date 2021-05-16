Stars shine again in Almeria City

ALMERIA CITY’S Paseo de Las Estrellas (Walk of Fame) is testimony to the province’s links to filmmaking and film stars.

Nevertheless, the Paseo’s embedded star symbols bearing the names famous actors and directors have been shining less brightly lately and the lacklustre appearance of the last three to be added prompted the Almeriacine group to complain on their Facebook page.

Six months later Diego Cruz, city hall’s Culture and Education councillor, announced that the names of director Manuel Martin Cuenca and actors Javier Camara and Antonio de la Torre were currently being polished.

According to municipal sources quoted in the Spanish media they would soon be looking “as good as new,” together with the other stars embedded there.

