Stars shine again in Almeria City

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Stars shine again in Almeria City
RECOGNITION: The star commemorating the late Spanish actor, Eduardo Fajardo Photo credit: Alvagv

ALMERIA CITY’S Paseo de Las Estrellas (Walk of Fame) is testimony to the province’s links to filmmaking and film stars.

Nevertheless, the Paseo’s embedded star symbols bearing the names famous actors and directors have been shining less brightly lately and the lacklustre appearance of the last three to be added prompted the Almeriacine group to complain on their Facebook page.

Six months later Diego Cruz, city hall’s Culture and Education councillor, announced that the names of director Manuel Martin Cuenca and actors Javier Camara and Antonio de la Torre were currently being polished.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

According to municipal sources quoted in the Spanish media they would soon be looking “as good as new,” together with the other stars embedded there.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite in Spain with their family and friends by capping the cost of PCR tests for travel. Please help us to urge the UK government to cap the costs.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here