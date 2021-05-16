Sevilla Multiple Traffic Accident Hospitalises Five People

SEVILLA Multiple Traffic Accident In Dos Hermanas Hospitalises Five People



A multiple-vehicle collision on Saturday evening (May 15) in Dos Hermanos, in the province of Sevilla, left five persons injured – one of them in a serious condition.

The 112 Andalucía Emergency service, attached to the Council of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior of the Board, deployed the Public Health Emergencies Company ambulance (EPES 061), the Fire Brigade, a traffic patrol of Guardia Civil, and Local Police patrols, to the incident at Km2 on the A-8032 road connecting Bellavista with Dos Hermanas.

112 reported receiving a call just before 10.30pm saying that three passenger vehicles had been involved in a collision and were in need of medical assistance at the scene.

The emergency services arrived promptly at the scene of the accident where the police helped to control the flow of traffic while the medical professionals dealt with the five injured persons, with three of the injured being transferred via the 061 ambulance to the Traumatology department at the Virgen del Rocío hospital in Sevilla, one of whom was in a serious condition after the accident.

