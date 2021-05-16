Santa Pola brings an additional Blue Flag

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Santa Pola brings an additional Blue Flag
AWARD-WINNER: Santa Pola’s Playa de La Ermita won a Blue Flag this year Photo credit: turismosantapola.es

WITH 153 Blue Flags awarded for its beaches and ports, the Valencian Community has more than any other Spanish region.

Seventy-four – one more than last year – are located in Alicante province and it has received that extra flag thanks to Santa Pola’s Playa de la Ermita, in front of the Virgen del Rosario chapel.

The beach, which is 279 metres long and 26 metres wide meets each of the stringent standards required by the European Environmental Education Foundation (EEF) that each year awards the coveted Blue Flags.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Nor is Playa de la Ermita the only Santa Pola beach entitled to a Blue Flag as these also fly at the Cala del Este, Santiago Bernabeu, Llevant, Tamarit and Varador beaches.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite in Spain with their family and friends by capping the cost of PCR tests for travel. Please help us to urge the UK government to cap the costs.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here