Santa Pola brings an additional Blue Flag

WITH 153 Blue Flags awarded for its beaches and ports, the Valencian Community has more than any other Spanish region.

Seventy-four – one more than last year – are located in Alicante province and it has received that extra flag thanks to Santa Pola’s Playa de la Ermita, in front of the Virgen del Rosario chapel.

The beach, which is 279 metres long and 26 metres wide meets each of the stringent standards required by the European Environmental Education Foundation (EEF) that each year awards the coveted Blue Flags.

Nor is Playa de la Ermita the only Santa Pola beach entitled to a Blue Flag as these also fly at the Cala del Este, Santiago Bernabeu, Llevant, Tamarit and Varador beaches.

