Royal British Legion Centenary Commemorated At The Cenotaph

Retired Lieutenant General James Bashall, the national president of the Royal British Legion led a ceremony today, Saturday 15, where he laid a wreath at the Cenotaph in Whitehall, London, to mark the centenary of the charity organisation.

This ceremony took place at 9am, the exact same hour that the charity organisation was formed one hundred years ago, with similar wreath-laying ceremonies taking place all over the UK, as reported by the BBC.

Earlier in the day, the Prince of Wales had hailed the charity, saying, “There are few organisations which hold a place at the heart of society in the way the Royal British Legion does. For 100 years, the Royal British Legion has been a constant, through the annual Poppy Appeal, leading the nation in remembrance, and providing a life-long commitment to every veteran and their families”.

Adding, “Those who have served have an organisation that provides life-changing and often life-saving support, an organisation that speaks up on their behalf, and an organisation that ensures their sacrifices shall never be forgotten”, offering his “sincere and heartfelt gratitude” to those who helped build the charity.