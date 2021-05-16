ROYAL BRITISH LEGION Centenary Commemorated At The Cenotaph by the laying of wreaths
Retired Lieutenant General James Bashall, the national president of the Royal British Legion led a ceremony today, Saturday 15, where he laid a wreath at the Cenotaph in Whitehall, London, to mark the centenary of the charity organisation.
This ceremony took place at 9am, the exact same hour that the charity organisation was formed one hundred years ago, with similar wreath-laying ceremonies taking place all over the UK, as reported by the BBC.
Earlier in the day, the Prince of Wales had hailed the charity, saying, “There are few organisations which hold a place at the heart of society in the way the Royal British Legion does. For 100 years, the Royal British Legion has been a constant, through the annual Poppy Appeal, leading the nation in remembrance, and providing a life-long commitment to every veteran and their families”.
Adding, “Those who have served have an organisation that provides life-changing and often life-saving support, an organisation that speaks up on their behalf, and an organisation that ensures their sacrifices shall never be forgotten”, offering his “sincere and heartfelt gratitude” to those who helped build the charity.
The RBL’s director-general, Charles Byrne, said, “In this, our centenary year, we are focussed firmly on our future. Our proud heritage and 100 years of experience supporting the Armed Forces community have built the strong foundations of an organisation fit for the next 100”.
He added, “We remain committed to our mission to ensure that those who have given so much for their country get the fair treatment, support, and recognition they deserve”.
The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/
Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.